Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

4329 idaho st

4329 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4329 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bathroom Townhome in the heart of North Park. Building only 5 years old. Rare attached, extended, private 2 car garage. Each bedroom has its own bathroom attached. In unit laundry room, washer and dyer included. Stainless steel appliances and new hardwood flooring throughout. Lots of natural sunlight and small balcony off living room. Neutral colors throughout. Easy walk to all the restaurants, bars and shops North Park has to offer. End unit with only 1 shared wall. Pets okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 idaho st have any available units?
4329 idaho st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 idaho st have?
Some of 4329 idaho st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 idaho st currently offering any rent specials?
4329 idaho st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 idaho st pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 idaho st is pet friendly.
Does 4329 idaho st offer parking?
Yes, 4329 idaho st offers parking.
Does 4329 idaho st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 idaho st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 idaho st have a pool?
No, 4329 idaho st does not have a pool.
Does 4329 idaho st have accessible units?
No, 4329 idaho st does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 idaho st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 idaho st has units with dishwashers.

