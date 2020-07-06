4329 idaho st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bathroom Townhome in the heart of North Park. Building only 5 years old. Rare attached, extended, private 2 car garage. Each bedroom has its own bathroom attached. In unit laundry room, washer and dyer included. Stainless steel appliances and new hardwood flooring throughout. Lots of natural sunlight and small balcony off living room. Neutral colors throughout. Easy walk to all the restaurants, bars and shops North Park has to offer. End unit with only 1 shared wall. Pets okay.