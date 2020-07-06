All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4328 Piedmont Drive

4328 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4328 Piedmont Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Sunset Cliffs home with unbelievable ocean views throughout - We now offer virtual and in person tours

This executive home is nestled in the hillside of the breathtaking Sunset Cliffs community, you'll enjoy magnificent views of the Pacific Ocean throughout the home.

These mesmerizing views continue throughout the kitchen, living room, and backyard, and master suite. Large picture windows and an open floor plan leads to a sizeable gourmet kitchen off the main level, an expansive sized lot with lush landscaping, 8-10 person jaccuzzi, two car garage, laundry room.

This 4 bedroom home features expansive hardwood flooring throughout, a huge 600sf+ master suite with an attached private balcony and an over-sized walk-in closet, 3 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms.

This location offers ease to nearby shopping and attractions, less than a mile away from the ocean, pier, grocery, Target and town of Ocean Beach. A bit further is Ocean Beach athletic area, Rob field, various connecting bike paths, dog beach, Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, Point Loma Nazarene University, Cabrillo National Monument (lighthouse), Yacht Club, Liberty Station and several top-rated restaurants.

Please call or text James at 858-967-7330 to schedule a tour

No utilities included

(RLNE5722336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
4328 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 4328 Piedmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4328 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4328 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 4328 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4328 Piedmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 4328 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 4328 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

