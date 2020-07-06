4328 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Sunset Cliffs home with unbelievable ocean views throughout - We now offer virtual and in person tours



This executive home is nestled in the hillside of the breathtaking Sunset Cliffs community, you'll enjoy magnificent views of the Pacific Ocean throughout the home.



These mesmerizing views continue throughout the kitchen, living room, and backyard, and master suite. Large picture windows and an open floor plan leads to a sizeable gourmet kitchen off the main level, an expansive sized lot with lush landscaping, 8-10 person jaccuzzi, two car garage, laundry room.



This 4 bedroom home features expansive hardwood flooring throughout, a huge 600sf+ master suite with an attached private balcony and an over-sized walk-in closet, 3 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms.



This location offers ease to nearby shopping and attractions, less than a mile away from the ocean, pier, grocery, Target and town of Ocean Beach. A bit further is Ocean Beach athletic area, Rob field, various connecting bike paths, dog beach, Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, Point Loma Nazarene University, Cabrillo National Monument (lighthouse), Yacht Club, Liberty Station and several top-rated restaurants.



Please call or text James at 858-967-7330 to schedule a tour



No utilities included



