4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Photos are of ACTUAL unit**



Newer Upstairs 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. + Enclosed Garage + Tandem parking Space



Granite Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove, Balcony, Fireplace, Newer Kitchen cabinets. Garden window over the kitchen sink.



Assigned parking space that accommodates two cars total; with one car enclosed garage.



1/2 block from public transportation. Quiet, small 9 unit complex. It is strategically located in the middle of North Park. Near all.



This residence is ideally located for those who enjoy walking to the amenities that North Park has to offer its residents. Within a short 5-10 minute walk to two parks, Sprouts, and Vons. North Park is a top 10 rated neighborhood in the US.



The building is conveniently located just off of the 163 and the 8 in the center of San Diego for easy access to all surrounding areas. Near the corner of El Cajon Blvd and Oregon Street. Coin operated laundry room for residents only on-site.



Pet OK, (dog or cat) Breed and weight restriction. NO Pet deposit required. $30 pet rent month

Credit and Background Check required for all applicants age 18 and over. 2.75X combined monthly income.

A $45/mo per person water surcharge over 2 ppl, Occupancy 4 max.

Deposit $1500

Cozy newer 9 unit apartment building with Gated entry and private garages with tandem parking for two cars. Pet-friendly building. Balcony off living area for perfect indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The living and kitchen area has tile floors, and bedrooms have carpet. Perfect for roommates who each want their FULL bathroom. Linen closet in hall. A great place to call home.