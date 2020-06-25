All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:13 PM

4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5

4326 Oregon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4326 Oregon St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Photos are of ACTUAL unit**

Newer Upstairs 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. + Enclosed Garage + Tandem parking Space

Granite Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove, Balcony, Fireplace, Newer Kitchen cabinets. Garden window over the kitchen sink.

Assigned parking space that accommodates two cars total; with one car enclosed garage.

1/2 block from public transportation. Quiet, small 9 unit complex. It is strategically located in the middle of North Park. Near all.

This residence is ideally located for those who enjoy walking to the amenities that North Park has to offer its residents. Within a short 5-10 minute walk to two parks, Sprouts, and Vons. North Park is a top 10 rated neighborhood in the US.

The building is conveniently located just off of the 163 and the 8 in the center of San Diego for easy access to all surrounding areas. Near the corner of El Cajon Blvd and Oregon Street. Coin operated laundry room for residents only on-site.

Pet OK, (dog or cat) Breed and weight restriction. NO Pet deposit required. $30 pet rent month
Credit and Background Check required for all applicants age 18 and over. 2.75X combined monthly income.
A $45/mo per person water surcharge over 2 ppl, Occupancy 4 max.
Deposit $1500
Cozy newer 9 unit apartment building with Gated entry and private garages with tandem parking for two cars. Pet-friendly building. Balcony off living area for perfect indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The living and kitchen area has tile floors, and bedrooms have carpet. Perfect for roommates who each want their FULL bathroom. Linen closet in hall. A great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 have any available units?
4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 have?
Some of 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 Oregon Street, Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University