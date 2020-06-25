All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4324 Argos Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4324 Argos Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 8:37 AM

4324 Argos Dr

4324 Argos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4324 Argos Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Meticulously maintained and upgraded home in one of San Diego's most coveted neighborhoods. Located on a quiet street north of Adams and just a short walk to Kensington village shops and restaurants. The home is fully walled/fenced providing privacy while allowing all the windows and French doors to fill the home with light. The deck, fire pit and brick patio make for great outdoor gathering spots and entertaining is easy with direct access from kitchen, living and dining rooms. Must see!
Note: May be available in January - can be flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Argos Dr have any available units?
4324 Argos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Argos Dr have?
Some of 4324 Argos Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Argos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Argos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Argos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Argos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Argos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Argos Dr offers parking.
Does 4324 Argos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Argos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Argos Dr have a pool?
No, 4324 Argos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Argos Dr have accessible units?
No, 4324 Argos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Argos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Argos Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University