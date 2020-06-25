4324 Argos Dr

Amenities
Meticulously maintained and upgraded home in one of San Diego's most coveted neighborhoods. Located on a quiet street north of Adams and just a short walk to Kensington village shops and restaurants. The home is fully walled/fenced providing privacy while allowing all the windows and French doors to fill the home with light. The deck, fire pit and brick patio make for great outdoor gathering spots and entertaining is easy with direct access from kitchen, living and dining rooms. Must see!
Note: May be available in January - can be flexible.