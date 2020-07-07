4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This charming property houses a total of 6 rental units. The address visible from street is 4316 Cleveland Ave.



This unit is located in a Vintage building in University Heights. The building is a four-plex. Our upcoming vacant features bamboo flooring throughout living room and bedroom with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Ceiling fans are present in both living room and bedroom along with large windows which bring in lots of natural light and add to the brightness of the unit.

There are several steps up to the front door. Inside the spacious living room, you have an old fireplace with heater insert for heat. The fireplace has a mantle and mirror to add to the charm of the unit. The kitchen is small but adequate and equipped with gas stove & fridge. The bathroom is located inside the bedroom and has a shower only. No laundry facilities on-site.



This unit will be available at end of May, please call our office to complete a pre-screening and schedule your viewing.



Rental Criteria:

- must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

- good credit

- 5 yrs good rental history

- No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

- No Section 8

- Cats allowed with add'l deposit (2 pet max)



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,420, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,370, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.