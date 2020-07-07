All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated May 26 2019 at 11:53 AM

4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue

4316 1/2 Cleveland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4316 1/2 Cleveland Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This charming property houses a total of 6 rental units. The address visible from street is 4316 Cleveland Ave.

This unit is located in a Vintage building in University Heights. The building is a four-plex. Our upcoming vacant features bamboo flooring throughout living room and bedroom with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Ceiling fans are present in both living room and bedroom along with large windows which bring in lots of natural light and add to the brightness of the unit.
There are several steps up to the front door. Inside the spacious living room, you have an old fireplace with heater insert for heat. The fireplace has a mantle and mirror to add to the charm of the unit. The kitchen is small but adequate and equipped with gas stove & fridge. The bathroom is located inside the bedroom and has a shower only. No laundry facilities on-site.

This unit will be available at end of May, please call our office to complete a pre-screening and schedule your viewing.

Rental Criteria:
- must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
- good credit
- 5 yrs good rental history
- No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
- No Section 8
- Cats allowed with add'l deposit (2 pet max)

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,420, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,370, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 1/2 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

