4307 Mt. Putman

Excellent 3Br/2Ba Single Story Home - Clairemont Mesa - Excellent 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single story home located in west Clairemont Mesa. Spacious floorplan with large living room. Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry for storage, tenant to provide own refrigerator. Nice size bedrooms with lots of windows. Large fenced in low maintenance backyard. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups, electric only. Centrally located near Balboa and Genessee and Clairemont Drive. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access. Dog OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant is required to have renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.



No Cats Allowed



