Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4307 Mt. Putman
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4307 Mt. Putman

4307 Mount Putman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4307 Mount Putman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Excellent 3Br/2Ba Single Story Home - Clairemont Mesa - Excellent 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single story home located in west Clairemont Mesa. Spacious floorplan with large living room. Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry for storage, tenant to provide own refrigerator. Nice size bedrooms with lots of windows. Large fenced in low maintenance backyard. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups, electric only. Centrally located near Balboa and Genessee and Clairemont Drive. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access. Dog OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant is required to have renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.

***NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4522588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Mt. Putman have any available units?
4307 Mt. Putman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Mt. Putman have?
Some of 4307 Mt. Putman's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Mt. Putman currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Mt. Putman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Mt. Putman pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 Mt. Putman is pet friendly.
Does 4307 Mt. Putman offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Mt. Putman does offer parking.
Does 4307 Mt. Putman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Mt. Putman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Mt. Putman have a pool?
No, 4307 Mt. Putman does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Mt. Putman have accessible units?
No, 4307 Mt. Putman does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Mt. Putman have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 Mt. Putman does not have units with dishwashers.
