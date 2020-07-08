All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

4300 Newton Ave Unit 7

4300 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Newton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished 4-bedroom 3-bath - Don't miss this amazing FURNISHED 3 level four-bedroom condo! Located in a well-maintained complex and within easy access to the San Diego metro area, including downtown! This recently renovated unit has all contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and more! Laundry inside the unit, ample tenant parking AND a tandem 2-car garage is included! All furnishings are included: furniture, artwork, and amenities!

Professionally managed by WeLease! Please call us for a showing 619-866-3383

1 year lease preferred, but negotiable.
Sorry, no pets (no exceptions).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4446826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 have any available units?
4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 have?
Some of 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Newton Ave Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.

