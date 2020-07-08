4300 Newton Ave Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished 4-bedroom 3-bath - Don't miss this amazing FURNISHED 3 level four-bedroom condo! Located in a well-maintained complex and within easy access to the San Diego metro area, including downtown! This recently renovated unit has all contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and more! Laundry inside the unit, ample tenant parking AND a tandem 2-car garage is included! All furnishings are included: furniture, artwork, and amenities!



Professionally managed by WeLease! Please call us for a showing 619-866-3383



1 year lease preferred, but negotiable.

Sorry, no pets (no exceptions).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4446826)