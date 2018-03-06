4252 37th St

Amenities

Book a showing now! See this pretty unfurnished, 800- square-foot apartment in City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California.



This upstairs unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 uncovered parking spots.



The brightly-lit and well-ventilated interior feature laminated flooring throughout, big windows with blinds that let in natural light and fresh air to enter. The nice one-wall kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for pantry/storage. It also has smooth granite countertops and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy and cozy bathroom is equipped with a single-sink vanity and a shower/tub combo. Aside from ceiling fans, the apartment has a gas heater for climate control. For your laundry needs, there are in-unit washer and dryer available as well. Smoking is strictly forbidden in the property.



Only small pets are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet)



This location has good transit which means many nearby public transportation options. Car sharing is available in the area. It's also very walkable so most errands can be done on foot.



Walk Score: 86



Nearby Schools:

Edison Elementary School - 0.34 miles, 7/10

San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.65 miles, 7/10

Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10



Bus Lines:

1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.1 miles

215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles

60 Euclid Av Transit Center - UTC via Convoy - 0.3 miles

235 Downtown - Escondido Transit Center - 0.3 miles

7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.3 miles



