Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4252 37th St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

4252 37th St

4252 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4252 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this pretty unfurnished, 800- square-foot apartment in City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California.

This upstairs unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 uncovered parking spots.

The brightly-lit and well-ventilated interior feature laminated flooring throughout, big windows with blinds that let in natural light and fresh air to enter. The nice one-wall kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for pantry/storage. It also has smooth granite countertops and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy and cozy bathroom is equipped with a single-sink vanity and a shower/tub combo. Aside from ceiling fans, the apartment has a gas heater for climate control. For your laundry needs, there are in-unit washer and dryer available as well. Smoking is strictly forbidden in the property.

Only small pets are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet)

This location has good transit which means many nearby public transportation options. Car sharing is available in the area. It's also very walkable so most errands can be done on foot.

Walk Score: 86

Nearby Schools:
Edison Elementary School - 0.34 miles, 7/10
San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.65 miles, 7/10
Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 6/10

Bus Lines:
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.1 miles
215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles
60 Euclid Av Transit Center - UTC via Convoy - 0.3 miles
235 Downtown - Escondido Transit Center - 0.3 miles
7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4844913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 37th St have any available units?
4252 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 37th St have?
Some of 4252 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
4252 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4252 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 4252 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 4252 37th St offers parking.
Does 4252 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 37th St have a pool?
No, 4252 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 4252 37th St have accessible units?
No, 4252 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
