Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4249 Adams Ave
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

4249 Adams Ave

4249 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4249 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enter the dining area through arched French doors into the kitchen that has modern stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout, the home also features central heating and air conditioning. There is a grape vine that flourishes in the summer along with a large rosemary bush. Located in the desirable Kensington neighborhood, just a short walk from shops and restaurants. With easy access to the I-15, I-8 and bus lines, the home is very centrally located only a short drive to downtown or the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 Adams Ave have any available units?
4249 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 Adams Ave have?
Some of 4249 Adams Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Adams Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4249 Adams Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4249 Adams Ave offers parking.
Does 4249 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 4249 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4249 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 4249 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4249 Adams Ave has units with dishwashers.
