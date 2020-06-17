4249 Adams Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enter the dining area through arched French doors into the kitchen that has modern stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout, the home also features central heating and air conditioning. There is a grape vine that flourishes in the summer along with a large rosemary bush. Located in the desirable Kensington neighborhood, just a short walk from shops and restaurants. With easy access to the I-15, I-8 and bus lines, the home is very centrally located only a short drive to downtown or the airport.