Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4244 Wilson Avenue

4244 Wilson Avenue · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4244 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4244 Wilson Avenue · Avail. Jul 31

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4244 Wilson Avenue Available 07/31/20 Charming home Central San Diego - Classic home close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Kitchen has dishwasher, granite counter tops and nice cherry pear cabinetry throughout. The kitchen also has a very big window over the kitchen sink making it bright and airy. Beautiful original built-in cabinetry in the living room and dining room. Fireplace in the living room. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining area, and all 3 bedrooms. Home has a nice driveway for super convenient parking when you come home after dark. Huge patio for entertaining or gardening lovers. Washer and dryer in laundry room off patio. Long fence down sides of property has good privacy and yard areas around the houses.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE2158954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
4244 Wilson Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 4244 Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4244 Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4244 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4244 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4244 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4244 Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4244 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4244 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4244 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
