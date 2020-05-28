Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

4244 Wilson Avenue Available 07/31/20 Charming home Central San Diego - Classic home close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Kitchen has dishwasher, granite counter tops and nice cherry pear cabinetry throughout. The kitchen also has a very big window over the kitchen sink making it bright and airy. Beautiful original built-in cabinetry in the living room and dining room. Fireplace in the living room. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining area, and all 3 bedrooms. Home has a nice driveway for super convenient parking when you come home after dark. Huge patio for entertaining or gardening lovers. Washer and dryer in laundry room off patio. Long fence down sides of property has good privacy and yard areas around the houses.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE2158954)