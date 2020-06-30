4235 35th St

Amenities

Spacious 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ W/D, Large Patio & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 2B/1BA house available for lease in Normal Heights featuring nearly 1000 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded home boasts:

-Great location just off El Cajon Blvd and highway 805 walking distance to Soda Bar, restaurants & cafes! Just a quick drive to North Park, downtown SD and the airport!

-Low maintenance artificial turf in front yard & huge concrete patio in back great for entertaining! Nice desert foliage & red bark in backyard as well

-Detached garage w/ storage options

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ ceiling fan, utility closet & large windows for ample natural light

-Guest bedroom off living room w/ large closet

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & custom cabinetry!

-Very large master bedroom features carpet & oversized walk-in closet!

-Full bathroom off of laundry room w/ provided washer/dryer!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2350

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Portable A/C unit provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D01U4r-MzIA

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights

- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet

- PARKING: Detached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1924



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Portable A/C unit, doorbell, patio furniture, and fire pit provided as-is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



