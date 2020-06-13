4233 Adams Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON: 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent in Kensington! - COMING SOON: Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage in the heart of Kensington!



Stove, refrigerator, fenced front porch, and small patio area in back! Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and Stehly Farms Organic Market!



Pets okay w/ pet deposit!



Available 05/01/19 to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,795

Deposit: $1,700

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



(RLNE2860286)