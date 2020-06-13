All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:03 AM

4233 Adams Avenue

4233 Adams Avenue · (619) 280-1800
Location

4233 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4233 Adams Avenue · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON: 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent in Kensington! - COMING SOON: Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage in the heart of Kensington!

Stove, refrigerator, fenced front porch, and small patio area in back! Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and Stehly Farms Organic Market!

Pets okay w/ pet deposit!

Available 05/01/19 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,795
Deposit: $1,700
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE2860286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 Adams Avenue have any available units?
4233 Adams Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4233 Adams Avenue have?
Some of 4233 Adams Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Adams Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4233 Adams Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4233 Adams Avenue offer parking?
No, 4233 Adams Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4233 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Adams Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 4233 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4233 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 Adams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
