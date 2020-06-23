All apartments in San Diego
4221 49th St Unit 3
4221 49th St Unit 3

4221 49th St · No Longer Available
Location

4221 49th St, San Diego, CA 92115
Colina Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unfurnished 760 square foot condo unit located in the City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and uncovered parking. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the unit boasts AC, electric heating, and a fireplace for climate control, and tiled flooring all throughout with fully-carpeted bedrooms for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely appreciate this lovely kitchen cladded with wooden cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and stainless steel appliances that include an oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and a freezer. The bedrooms are bright and sun-filled thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. Pets are allowed on the property.

Walk score: 84

Nearby parks:
Colina Del Sol Park and Neighborhood Park

Ibarra Elementary School - 0.06 miles
Euclid Elementary School - 0.22 miles
Fay Elementary School - 0.35 miles
Thrive Public - 0.51 miles

Bus lines:
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.2 miles
215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles
7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.3 miles
852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4730856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 49th St Unit 3 have any available units?
4221 49th St Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 49th St Unit 3 have?
Some of 4221 49th St Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 49th St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4221 49th St Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 49th St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 49th St Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4221 49th St Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4221 49th St Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 4221 49th St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 49th St Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 49th St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4221 49th St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4221 49th St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4221 49th St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 49th St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 49th St Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
