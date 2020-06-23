4221 49th St Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unfurnished 760 square foot condo unit located in the City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and uncovered parking. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the unit boasts AC, electric heating, and a fireplace for climate control, and tiled flooring all throughout with fully-carpeted bedrooms for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely appreciate this lovely kitchen cladded with wooden cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and stainless steel appliances that include an oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and a freezer. The bedrooms are bright and sun-filled thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. Pets are allowed on the property.



Walk score: 84



Nearby parks:

Colina Del Sol Park and Neighborhood Park



Ibarra Elementary School - 0.06 miles

Euclid Elementary School - 0.22 miles

Fay Elementary School - 0.35 miles

Thrive Public - 0.51 miles



Bus lines:

1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.2 miles

215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles

7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.3 miles

852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4730856)