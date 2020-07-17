All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4210 52nd Street Unit 203

4210 52nd Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

4210 52nd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 843 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 7/21/2020!

Located in the peaceful and Very walkable rated City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, this pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental is unfurnished.

The comfortable and bright interior has vinyl/carpeted flooring and big windows. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Its central AC, central electric heating, and double pane/storm windows keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. A hookup washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. It’s a pet-friendly home but only non-bully dogs are welcome with a $30 monthly pet rent. Smoking is prohibited, though. The exterior has a relaxing balcony. Lucky renters can freely use the community amenities: shared pool, basketball court, tennis court, and golf course!

The unit has 1 assigned, permitted parking spot in the underground garage.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity/gas (SDG&E), internet, and cable (any provider). Whereas the trash, water, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=T4cyJjXtvLE

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Walk Score: 84

Nearby parks: Colina del Sol Park, City Heights Community Park, and Neighborhood Park.

Bus lines:
852 University & 54th - Gross

(RLNE5892062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 have any available units?
4210 52nd Street Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 have?
Some of 4210 52nd Street Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
4210 52nd Street Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 52nd Street Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
