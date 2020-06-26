All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:26 AM

4204 Epsilon Street

4204 Epsilon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Epsilon Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Shelltown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This single family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfectly located near the naval base (5 minutes drive, 10 minutes by bicycle) near schools, shopping, entertainment and public transportation. This home features an attached 1 car garage with 3 additional drive way parking spaces, Laminate flooring, fully fenced backyard. Call our office today to schedule a viewing this one will not last long!! 619-371-5688
HUGE fenced backyard that offers seating for all your friends and family get togethers. Complete with artificial turf for low maintenance and a beautiful backyard all year round! Covered dining area with a ceiling fan above to enjoy hot summer days/nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Epsilon Street have any available units?
4204 Epsilon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Epsilon Street have?
Some of 4204 Epsilon Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Epsilon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Epsilon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Epsilon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Epsilon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Epsilon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Epsilon Street offers parking.
Does 4204 Epsilon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Epsilon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Epsilon Street have a pool?
No, 4204 Epsilon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Epsilon Street have accessible units?
No, 4204 Epsilon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Epsilon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Epsilon Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
