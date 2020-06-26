4204 Epsilon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This single family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfectly located near the naval base (5 minutes drive, 10 minutes by bicycle) near schools, shopping, entertainment and public transportation. This home features an attached 1 car garage with 3 additional drive way parking spaces, Laminate flooring, fully fenced backyard. Call our office today to schedule a viewing this one will not last long!! 619-371-5688

HUGE fenced backyard that offers seating for all your friends and family get togethers. Complete with artificial turf for low maintenance and a beautiful backyard all year round! Covered dining area with a ceiling fan above to enjoy hot summer days/nights.