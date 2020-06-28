All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4203 Idaho St Unit 8
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

4203 Idaho St Unit 8

4203 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4203 Idaho St Unit 8 Available 10/15/19 Pristine 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo w/ garage in North Park/University Heights! - Just came on the market!! This home has been recently remodeled with lots of tender loving care. The tastefully remodeled space offers plenty natural light and hardwood floors in the living areas and new tile in the bathrooms.

The spacious living room has an adjacent dining room and kitchen. The kitchen feature a new fridge, stove and dishwasher. There is a shared onsite laundry for your convenience.

The large master bedroom and it's own private bath. The second bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space and has use of the hall bath.

The home comes with a one car garage so you don't have to worry about parking! Water, sewer and trash is included.

Your new home is located next to several trendy restaurants and all your local beer stops and next to Ted Williams Park!

Easy freeway access to the 8 and 805 and it's close proximity to public transportation makes this home the perfect spot.

Call today to schedule a tour!

Sorry no pets. Non-smoking property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4385676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 have any available units?
4203 Idaho St Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 have?
Some of 4203 Idaho St Unit 8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Idaho St Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 Idaho St Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
