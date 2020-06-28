Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

4203 Idaho St Unit 8 Available 10/15/19 Pristine 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo w/ garage in North Park/University Heights! - Just came on the market!! This home has been recently remodeled with lots of tender loving care. The tastefully remodeled space offers plenty natural light and hardwood floors in the living areas and new tile in the bathrooms.



The spacious living room has an adjacent dining room and kitchen. The kitchen feature a new fridge, stove and dishwasher. There is a shared onsite laundry for your convenience.



The large master bedroom and it's own private bath. The second bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space and has use of the hall bath.



The home comes with a one car garage so you don't have to worry about parking! Water, sewer and trash is included.



Your new home is located next to several trendy restaurants and all your local beer stops and next to Ted Williams Park!



Easy freeway access to the 8 and 805 and it's close proximity to public transportation makes this home the perfect spot.



Call today to schedule a tour!



Sorry no pets. Non-smoking property.



(RLNE4385676)