San Diego, CA
4197 Huerfano Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4197 Huerfano Ave

4197 Huerfano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4197 Huerfano Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Short term lease available through January 2019! Located on the top of a hill in West Clairemont, this beautiful 4br 2ba home features a stunning view of Mission Bay. This 2 story home comes with a spacious kitchen with all appliances included (Built in stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher). With engineered hardwood floors throughout cleaning will be a breeze!! The master bedroom boasts a modern closet, a sleek master bathroom privately tucked away and small balcony to enjoy the bay view. Also included on the lower level of the house is the family room which includes a wet bar with granite counter tops and a built in wine cooler. For your comfort central heat is included. You'll never have to worry about parking with the 2 car garage and large driveway. Spend your weekends barbecuing in the bay breeze under the covered patio in your private fenced back yard that borders the canyon. This home will be available through July 31st. Security Deposit $3000. Don't miss out, give us a call today!! Contact us here 313-426-0413.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4197 Huerfano Ave have any available units?
4197 Huerfano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4197 Huerfano Ave have?
Some of 4197 Huerfano Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4197 Huerfano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4197 Huerfano Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4197 Huerfano Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4197 Huerfano Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4197 Huerfano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4197 Huerfano Ave offers parking.
Does 4197 Huerfano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4197 Huerfano Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4197 Huerfano Ave have a pool?
No, 4197 Huerfano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4197 Huerfano Ave have accessible units?
No, 4197 Huerfano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4197 Huerfano Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4197 Huerfano Ave has units with dishwashers.
