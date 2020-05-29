4197 Huerfano Ave

Amenities

Short term lease available through January 2019! Located on the top of a hill in West Clairemont, this beautiful 4br 2ba home features a stunning view of Mission Bay. This 2 story home comes with a spacious kitchen with all appliances included (Built in stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher). With engineered hardwood floors throughout cleaning will be a breeze!! The master bedroom boasts a modern closet, a sleek master bathroom privately tucked away and small balcony to enjoy the bay view. Also included on the lower level of the house is the family room which includes a wet bar with granite counter tops and a built in wine cooler. For your comfort central heat is included. You'll never have to worry about parking with the 2 car garage and large driveway. Spend your weekends barbecuing in the bay breeze under the covered patio in your private fenced back yard that borders the canyon. This home will be available through July 31st. Security Deposit $3000. Don't miss out, give us a call today!! Contact us here 313-426-0413.