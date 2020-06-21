All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4185 Mt. Alifan Place J
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4185 Mt. Alifan Place J

4185 Mount Alifan Drive · (510) 307-6096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4185 Mount Alifan Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit J · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious Condo Centrally Located - Property Id: 97948

A MUST SEE
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located in the gated community of Village Square. It is perfectly situated in central San Diego.
Close to major universities ( UCSD, SDSU, USD, MESA COLLEGE), shopping centers as well as downtown and Pacific Beach.

Amenities:
Gated Complex
Club House
2 Pools
Onsite Laundry Facilities throughout complex
BBQ Area
Water/Garbage Included
One Assigned Parking
Dog Allowed for extra $25/mo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97948
Property Id 97948

(RLNE5847772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J have any available units?
4185 Mt. Alifan Place J has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J have?
Some of 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Mt. Alifan Place J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J pet-friendly?
Yes, 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J is pet friendly.
Does 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J offer parking?
Yes, 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J does offer parking.
Does 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J have a pool?
Yes, 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J has a pool.
Does 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J have accessible units?
No, 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4185 Mt. Alifan Place J has units with dishwashers.
