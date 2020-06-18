Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4163 Camino Islay Available 07/15/20 4163 Camino Islay - 3 br 1.5 bath located in University City , wood flooring, Garage, Enclosed patio -

4163 Camino Islay

San Diego, CA 92122



3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths

$2,695 per Month, $2,500 Deposit



FOR AN APPOINTMENT YOU MUST RSVP BY TEXTING/CALLING LEASING 619-804-3325



Beautiful 3 br 1.5 bath townhome located in University City, wood flooring, carpet , newer paint. All appliances, washer/dryer. Enclosed patio, one car garage ( shared) . Walking distance to the mall, University High, UCSD. Great local shops and restaurants. Easy freeway access. Sorry no pets.



Lease: 1 year lease

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: Garage

Available: 7/1/20



INFO & APPS ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589

