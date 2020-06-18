All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4163 Camino Islay

4163 Camino Islay · (858) 273-8800
Location

4163 Camino Islay, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4163 Camino Islay · Avail. Jul 15

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4163 Camino Islay Available 07/15/20 4163 Camino Islay - 3 br 1.5 bath located in University City , wood flooring, Garage, Enclosed patio -
4163 Camino Islay
San Diego, CA 92122

3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths
$2,695 per Month, $2,500 Deposit

FOR AN APPOINTMENT YOU MUST RSVP BY TEXTING/CALLING LEASING 619-804-3325

Beautiful 3 br 1.5 bath townhome located in University City, wood flooring, carpet , newer paint. All appliances, washer/dryer. Enclosed patio, one car garage ( shared) . Walking distance to the mall, University High, UCSD. Great local shops and restaurants. Easy freeway access. Sorry no pets.

Lease: 1 year lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: Garage
Available: 7/1/20

INFO & APPS ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4518582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4163 Camino Islay have any available units?
4163 Camino Islay has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4163 Camino Islay have?
Some of 4163 Camino Islay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4163 Camino Islay currently offering any rent specials?
4163 Camino Islay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4163 Camino Islay pet-friendly?
No, 4163 Camino Islay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4163 Camino Islay offer parking?
Yes, 4163 Camino Islay does offer parking.
Does 4163 Camino Islay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4163 Camino Islay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4163 Camino Islay have a pool?
No, 4163 Camino Islay does not have a pool.
Does 4163 Camino Islay have accessible units?
No, 4163 Camino Islay does not have accessible units.
Does 4163 Camino Islay have units with dishwashers?
No, 4163 Camino Islay does not have units with dishwashers.
