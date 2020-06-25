Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

4152 Loma Riviera Lane Available 09/09/19 Bright Upgraded Home Close to the Beach! - Love this spacious 2 story townhome with a private back patio to enjoy barbecuing and dining al fresco. This patio also features a built-in storage for surf boards if you partake. And a full sized washer and dryer for your convenience.



You will find an open bright living room with luxury vinyl flooring, custom paint and a designer fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings.



Adjacent is your dining room with ceiling fan and bright light with plenty of space for a large dining table.



The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with bonus huge bottom freezer refrigerator. Lovely custom cabinetry with lots of storage, granite counter tops, bar top and easy cleaning tile flooring. Your kitchen looks out over your family room and glass slider doors to the front patio.



A remodeled half bath downstairs and two large closets for more storage.



Three custom painted bedrooms are upstairs with plush carpeting and vaulted wood beamed ceilings. A guest bathroom with shower tub and granite counter top and oak vanity. Each guest bedroom has a balcony exiting through the large sliding glass doors.



The master bedroom suite has its own custom fireplace and two large closets. Your master bathroom has granite counter top, dual sinks, oak vanity and beautifully tiled shower.



Also two large locking storage containers for your extra belongings.



This home is located in the fabulous lush community of Loma Riviera. Enjoy the amenities of the gorgeous clubhouse with full kitchen, barbecues and picnic tables for those large family/friend events you want to host. You love relaxing in and around the Olympic size pool. This is resort living at its best!



Conveniently located to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, freeways, Sea World and most importantly the Beach!



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



