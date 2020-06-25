All apartments in San Diego
4152 Loma Riviera Lane

4152 Loma Riviera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Loma Riviera Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
4152 Loma Riviera Lane Available 09/09/19 Bright Upgraded Home Close to the Beach! - Love this spacious 2 story townhome with a private back patio to enjoy barbecuing and dining al fresco. This patio also features a built-in storage for surf boards if you partake. And a full sized washer and dryer for your convenience.

You will find an open bright living room with luxury vinyl flooring, custom paint and a designer fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings.

Adjacent is your dining room with ceiling fan and bright light with plenty of space for a large dining table.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with bonus huge bottom freezer refrigerator. Lovely custom cabinetry with lots of storage, granite counter tops, bar top and easy cleaning tile flooring. Your kitchen looks out over your family room and glass slider doors to the front patio.

A remodeled half bath downstairs and two large closets for more storage.

Three custom painted bedrooms are upstairs with plush carpeting and vaulted wood beamed ceilings. A guest bathroom with shower tub and granite counter top and oak vanity. Each guest bedroom has a balcony exiting through the large sliding glass doors.

The master bedroom suite has its own custom fireplace and two large closets. Your master bathroom has granite counter top, dual sinks, oak vanity and beautifully tiled shower.

Also two large locking storage containers for your extra belongings.

This home is located in the fabulous lush community of Loma Riviera. Enjoy the amenities of the gorgeous clubhouse with full kitchen, barbecues and picnic tables for those large family/friend events you want to host. You love relaxing in and around the Olympic size pool. This is resort living at its best!

Conveniently located to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, freeways, Sea World and most importantly the Beach!

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2787432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Loma Riviera Lane have any available units?
4152 Loma Riviera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 Loma Riviera Lane have?
Some of 4152 Loma Riviera Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Loma Riviera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Loma Riviera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Loma Riviera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Loma Riviera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4152 Loma Riviera Lane offer parking?
No, 4152 Loma Riviera Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4152 Loma Riviera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4152 Loma Riviera Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Loma Riviera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4152 Loma Riviera Lane has a pool.
Does 4152 Loma Riviera Lane have accessible units?
No, 4152 Loma Riviera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Loma Riviera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 Loma Riviera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
