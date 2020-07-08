Amenities

4141 Whittier St. Available 06/05/20 Spacious 3Bdr/2Bth Home + Office/Den in Point Loma! - This spacious 3Bdr/2Bth home has a great layout with the second floor consisting of a master suite and bathroom, the other two bedrooms being downstairs, hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs, and huge front and back yards perfect for relaxing outside in the San Diego sunshine! This house comes with a (1) car garage and driveway, an office / bonus room, (2) fireplaces, washer / dryer hookups, and an updated kitchen and bath.



Point Loma is a seaside community of San Diego, California. Geographically it is a hilly peninsula that is bordered on the west and south by the Pacific Ocean, the east by the San Diego Bay and the north by the San Diego River. Nearby attractions include Ocean Beach, Shelter Island and much more!



**More photos to come after the current tenants move out at the end of May but we can still schedule showings so you can see how great this home is in person!**



Call us today to schedule a showing! (619) 992-0241



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $3,895

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $3,000

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer

Landlord Pays: Gardening

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES



- Huge Front and Back Yards

- An Upstairs Master Bedroom

- Family Room, Living Room, and Dining Room

- Hardwood Flooring Downstairs

- (2) Fireplaces



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



