Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4141 Whittier St.

4141 Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Location

4141 Whittier Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
online portal
4141 Whittier St. Available 06/05/20 Spacious 3Bdr/2Bth Home + Office/Den in Point Loma! - This spacious 3Bdr/2Bth home has a great layout with the second floor consisting of a master suite and bathroom, the other two bedrooms being downstairs, hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs, and huge front and back yards perfect for relaxing outside in the San Diego sunshine! This house comes with a (1) car garage and driveway, an office / bonus room, (2) fireplaces, washer / dryer hookups, and an updated kitchen and bath.

Point Loma is a seaside community of San Diego, California. Geographically it is a hilly peninsula that is bordered on the west and south by the Pacific Ocean, the east by the San Diego Bay and the north by the San Diego River. Nearby attractions include Ocean Beach, Shelter Island and much more!

**More photos to come after the current tenants move out at the end of May but we can still schedule showings so you can see how great this home is in person!**

Call us today to schedule a showing! (619) 992-0241

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $3,895
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $3,000
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer
Landlord Pays: Gardening
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES

- Huge Front and Back Yards
- An Upstairs Master Bedroom
- Family Room, Living Room, and Dining Room
- Hardwood Flooring Downstairs
- (2) Fireplaces

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

(RLNE5765857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Whittier St. have any available units?
4141 Whittier St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Whittier St. have?
Some of 4141 Whittier St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Whittier St. currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Whittier St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Whittier St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 Whittier St. is pet friendly.
Does 4141 Whittier St. offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Whittier St. offers parking.
Does 4141 Whittier St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Whittier St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Whittier St. have a pool?
No, 4141 Whittier St. does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Whittier St. have accessible units?
Yes, 4141 Whittier St. has accessible units.
Does 4141 Whittier St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Whittier St. does not have units with dishwashers.

