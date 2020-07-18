4141 Udall St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Air Conditioned Home Air Conditioned two-story home on cul de sac in gated community features wrap around patio with small yard, light maple cabinetry, granite countertops and all white appliances in kitchen including gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and new stainless steel French-Door refrigerator. View from kitchen, family and formal dining room to patio/yard and mountains. Large living room and family room with fireplace and wall cut-out for your entertainment equipment and half bath plus storage closet on first floor as well. Sunny loft and all bedrooms on second floor, include large master bedroom/bath suite with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity also has view to mountains and second full bath has tub/shower combo and dual sink vanity. Laundry room on second floor with lots of cabinetry for storage and brand new stainless steel high efficiency washer/dryer. Attached garage has spacious work bench and storage cabinetry. This home is wired for alarm system. Will allow one pet under 25lbs