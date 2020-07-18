All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4141 Udall St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4141 Udall St

4141 Udall St · No Longer Available
Location

4141 Udall St, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Air Conditioned Home Air Conditioned two-story home on cul de sac in gated community features wrap around patio with small yard, light maple cabinetry, granite countertops and all white appliances in kitchen including gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and new stainless steel French-Door refrigerator. View from kitchen, family and formal dining room to patio/yard and mountains. Large living room and family room with fireplace and wall cut-out for your entertainment equipment and half bath plus storage closet on first floor as well. Sunny loft and all bedrooms on second floor, include large master bedroom/bath suite with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity also has view to mountains and second full bath has tub/shower combo and dual sink vanity. Laundry room on second floor with lots of cabinetry for storage and brand new stainless steel high efficiency washer/dryer. Attached garage has spacious work bench and storage cabinetry. This home is wired for alarm system. Will allow one pet under 25lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Udall St have any available units?
4141 Udall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Udall St have?
Some of 4141 Udall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Udall St currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Udall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Udall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 Udall St is pet friendly.
Does 4141 Udall St offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Udall St offers parking.
Does 4141 Udall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 Udall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Udall St have a pool?
No, 4141 Udall St does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Udall St have accessible units?
No, 4141 Udall St does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Udall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Udall St has units with dishwashers.
