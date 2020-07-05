All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4126 Cherokee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4126 Cherokee Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

4126 Cherokee Ave

4126 Cherokee Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4126 Cherokee Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
CHEROKEE HOUSE - 2 Bd / 2 Ba House w/ Gated 2+ Car Driveway and Storage Shed in City Heights - A private standalone 2 bed / 2 bath house with no shared walls and your own private gated parking lot in a small 3 unit complex. Newly added wall-unit A/C, ceiling fans in each bedroom, and newer wood laminate flooring along with tile floors. Great location with easy access to shopping, groceries, restaurants, and freeway access. With a master suite and a separate hall bath, it's a great setup for roommates or families. It comes with a private storage shed. Available for viewing today, come look before it's gone!

To find it look for 4122 Cherokee Ave and go to the back unit.

SHOWINGS:
- You can schedule a time online by clicking on the link below. For showings, please be sure to wear a mask and gloves for your and our protection. Thank you.

https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/34844200-7a9b-4e69-adeb-82eee87bd1af

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance. All Tenants must be listed on the policy.
- Section-8 tenants welcome.

PARKING:
- Lockable and gated 1 car space access through the alley.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
- Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Water Heater

UTILITIES:
- Tenant responsible for SDGE and individually submetered water.

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- 1 small dog under 25 lbs. No cats.
- No smoking.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**
2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5698632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Cherokee Ave have any available units?
4126 Cherokee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Cherokee Ave have?
Some of 4126 Cherokee Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Cherokee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Cherokee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Cherokee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 Cherokee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4126 Cherokee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Cherokee Ave offers parking.
Does 4126 Cherokee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Cherokee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Cherokee Ave have a pool?
No, 4126 Cherokee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Cherokee Ave have accessible units?
No, 4126 Cherokee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Cherokee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Cherokee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University