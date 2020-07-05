4126 Cherokee Ave

Amenities

CHEROKEE HOUSE - 2 Bd / 2 Ba House w/ Gated 2+ Car Driveway and Storage Shed in City Heights - A private standalone 2 bed / 2 bath house with no shared walls and your own private gated parking lot in a small 3 unit complex. Newly added wall-unit A/C, ceiling fans in each bedroom, and newer wood laminate flooring along with tile floors. Great location with easy access to shopping, groceries, restaurants, and freeway access. With a master suite and a separate hall bath, it's a great setup for roommates or families. It comes with a private storage shed. Available for viewing today, come look before it's gone!



To find it look for 4122 Cherokee Ave and go to the back unit.



SHOWINGS:

- You can schedule a time online by clicking on the link below. For showings, please be sure to wear a mask and gloves for your and our protection. Thank you.



https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/34844200-7a9b-4e69-adeb-82eee87bd1af



LEASE TERMS:

-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance. All Tenants must be listed on the policy.

- Section-8 tenants welcome.



PARKING:

- Lockable and gated 1 car space access through the alley.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

- Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Water Heater



UTILITIES:

- Tenant responsible for SDGE and individually submetered water.



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- 1 small dog under 25 lbs. No cats.

- No smoking.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**

2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.



No Cats Allowed



