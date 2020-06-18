All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:44 PM

4121 1/2 Alabama Street

4121 1/2 Alabama St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1200726
Location

4121 1/2 Alabama St, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. New remote controlled ceiling fans in both bedrooms. 2 hallway closets for ample storage. 1 reserved parking space assigned to the unit. Laundry on-site.

Lease terms:
1 year lease
Rent is $1700
Security Deposit $1600

Pet policy:
Sorry, no pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 1/2 Alabama Street have any available units?
4121 1/2 Alabama Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 1/2 Alabama Street have?
Some of 4121 1/2 Alabama Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 1/2 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 1/2 Alabama Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 1/2 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 4121 1/2 Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4121 1/2 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 4121 1/2 Alabama Street does offer parking.
Does 4121 1/2 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 1/2 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 1/2 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 4121 1/2 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 4121 1/2 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 4121 1/2 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 1/2 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 1/2 Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.
