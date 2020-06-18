4121 1/2 Alabama Street

Amenities
Spacious and beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. New remote controlled ceiling fans in both bedrooms. 2 hallway closets for ample storage. 1 reserved parking space assigned to the unit. Laundry on-site.
Lease terms:
1 year lease
Rent is $1700
Security Deposit $1600
Pet policy:
Sorry, no pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.