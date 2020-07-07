All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4113 Arizona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4113 Arizona Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

4113 Arizona Street

4113 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4113 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/569f87408c ---- North Park 2 bed/1 bath in garden setting. Ground floor unit in beautifully maintained Retro 50s style complex. Upgraded with designer paint, faux wood blinds & ceiling fans. Gas stove, on-site laundry and parking. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals are exempt. Apply online here: www.torreypinespm.com leasing@torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Assigned Parking Cat Ok End Unit Large Top Floor Unit On Site Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Arizona Street have any available units?
4113 Arizona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Arizona Street have?
Some of 4113 Arizona Street's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Arizona Street currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Arizona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Arizona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 Arizona Street is pet friendly.
Does 4113 Arizona Street offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Arizona Street offers parking.
Does 4113 Arizona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Arizona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Arizona Street have a pool?
No, 4113 Arizona Street does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Arizona Street have accessible units?
No, 4113 Arizona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Arizona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Arizona Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University