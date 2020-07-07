4113 Arizona Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/569f87408c ---- North Park 2 bed/1 bath in garden setting. Ground floor unit in beautifully maintained Retro 50s style complex. Upgraded with designer paint, faux wood blinds & ceiling fans. Gas stove, on-site laundry and parking. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals are exempt. Apply online here: www.torreypinespm.com leasing@torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Assigned Parking Cat Ok End Unit Large Top Floor Unit On Site Laundry