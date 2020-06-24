All apartments in San Diego
4111 Iowa St Unit 7
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

4111 Iowa St Unit 7

4111 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Iowa St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2B/2BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & Perfect Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in North Park featuring 960 SF of living space. This second story corner unit boasts:
-Perfect location in between University Ave and El Cajon Blvd--walk to some of San Diego's best cafes, restaurants & nightlife!
-2 reserved parking spaces in alleyway--1 car garage & 1 reserved parking space in front of it!
-ALL NEW stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space in kitchen
-NEW flooring throughout the unit! Attractive luxury vinyl plank in main living area & carpets in bedrooms
-NEW washer/dryer provided in hall laundry closet!
-Decorative fireplace & ceiling fan in living/dining area
-Huge east facing private balcony makes for gorgeous sunrises over the mountains!
-Sprawling ceilings throughout the unit w/ bright bedrooms
-Spacious full bathroom in hall & stall shower in master bathroom

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1875
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No, central heat
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJpgcFhlEl0
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- FLOORING: NEW luxury vinyl plank & carpet
- PARKING: 1 garage space & 1 reserved parking space for 2 total!
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1987

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only and not to be used.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 have any available units?
4111 Iowa St Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 have?
Some of 4111 Iowa St Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Iowa St Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Iowa St Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
