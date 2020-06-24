4111 Iowa St Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated 2B/2BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & Perfect Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in North Park featuring 960 SF of living space. This second story corner unit boasts:

-Perfect location in between University Ave and El Cajon Blvd--walk to some of San Diego's best cafes, restaurants & nightlife!

-2 reserved parking spaces in alleyway--1 car garage & 1 reserved parking space in front of it!

-ALL NEW stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space in kitchen

-NEW flooring throughout the unit! Attractive luxury vinyl plank in main living area & carpets in bedrooms

-NEW washer/dryer provided in hall laundry closet!

-Decorative fireplace & ceiling fan in living/dining area

-Huge east facing private balcony makes for gorgeous sunrises over the mountains!

-Sprawling ceilings throughout the unit w/ bright bedrooms

-Spacious full bathroom in hall & stall shower in master bathroom



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1875

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No, central heat

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJpgcFhlEl0

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- FLOORING: NEW luxury vinyl plank & carpet

- PARKING: 1 garage space & 1 reserved parking space for 2 total!

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only and not to be used.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



