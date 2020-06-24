4111 Iowa St Unit 7

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2B/2BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & Perfect Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in North Park featuring 960 SF of living space. This second story corner unit boasts:
-Perfect location in between University Ave and El Cajon Blvd--walk to some of San Diego's best cafes, restaurants & nightlife!
-2 reserved parking spaces in alleyway--1 car garage & 1 reserved parking space in front of it!
-ALL NEW stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space in kitchen
-NEW flooring throughout the unit! Attractive luxury vinyl plank in main living area & carpets in bedrooms
-NEW washer/dryer provided in hall laundry closet!
-Decorative fireplace & ceiling fan in living/dining area
-Huge east facing private balcony makes for gorgeous sunrises over the mountains!
-Sprawling ceilings throughout the unit w/ bright bedrooms
-Spacious full bathroom in hall & stall shower in master bathroom
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1875
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No, central heat
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJpgcFhlEl0
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- FLOORING: NEW luxury vinyl plank & carpet
- PARKING: 1 garage space & 1 reserved parking space for 2 total!
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1987
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only and not to be used.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4787702)