Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Duplex Apartment - Available Now!



4109 Winona Avenue is close to Euclid Child Development Center, Colina Park Golf Course, San Diego County Public Health, 777 Noodle House, Taste of African Cuisine, Northgate Market with quick access to Orange Avenue, University Avenue, and I-15.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator gas range/oven and garbage disposal

- Ceiling fan

- Gas heating

- Parking



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Sewer/Trash - flat rate bill back $35 monthly

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4109-Winona-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92105



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507524)