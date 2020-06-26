All apartments in San Diego
4109 Winona Ave

4109 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Duplex Apartment - Available Now!

4109 Winona Avenue is close to Euclid Child Development Center, Colina Park Golf Course, San Diego County Public Health, 777 Noodle House, Taste of African Cuisine, Northgate Market with quick access to Orange Avenue, University Avenue, and I-15.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator gas range/oven and garbage disposal
- Ceiling fan
- Gas heating
- Parking

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Sewer/Trash - flat rate bill back $35 monthly
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4109-Winona-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92105

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507524)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Winona Ave have any available units?
4109 Winona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Winona Ave have?
Some of 4109 Winona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Winona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Winona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Winona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Winona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4109 Winona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Winona Ave offers parking.
Does 4109 Winona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 Winona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Winona Ave have a pool?
No, 4109 Winona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Winona Ave have accessible units?
No, 4109 Winona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Winona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Winona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
