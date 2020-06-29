All apartments in San Diego
4109 Middlesex Dr.

4109 Middlesex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Middlesex Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4109 Middlesex Dr. Available 06/08/20 Classic Kensington Spanish! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,903 sqft 1930s Spanish Home in the heart of Kensington!
New Custom Paint Throughout
Newly Refinished Dark Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Beautifully Restored tiled Fireplace with gas log
Dining Room with new Chandelier, French doors that open to side Private Patio
Upgraded Open Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Island, High end Stainless Steel Appliances, Skylight & Granite Counter-tops
Large Family Room with French Slider that opens to Private Backyard
Backyard Oasis with built in BBQ, Bar, Fire Pit, Waterfall and Lush Tropical Landscaping with turf.
Central Heat & New Central AC
Large Master Br with built-ins, walk in closet, French Slider to Private Backyard
En-suite with Soaking Tub, Separate Walk-in Shower, & Double Vanity
Hall Bath with Tub/Shower and Vanity
Attached 1 1/2 Car Garage/storage with Front Loader washer/dryer, Epoxy flooring and Skylight
Easy walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market
Non Smoking Property
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available early June
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Private Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.mercerproperties.com

(RLNE3180682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Middlesex Dr. have any available units?
4109 Middlesex Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Middlesex Dr. have?
Some of 4109 Middlesex Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Middlesex Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Middlesex Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Middlesex Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Middlesex Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Middlesex Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Middlesex Dr. offers parking.
Does 4109 Middlesex Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 Middlesex Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Middlesex Dr. have a pool?
No, 4109 Middlesex Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Middlesex Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4109 Middlesex Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Middlesex Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Middlesex Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

