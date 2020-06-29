Amenities
4109 Middlesex Dr. Available 06/08/20 Classic Kensington Spanish! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,903 sqft 1930s Spanish Home in the heart of Kensington!
New Custom Paint Throughout
Newly Refinished Dark Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Beautifully Restored tiled Fireplace with gas log
Dining Room with new Chandelier, French doors that open to side Private Patio
Upgraded Open Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Island, High end Stainless Steel Appliances, Skylight & Granite Counter-tops
Large Family Room with French Slider that opens to Private Backyard
Backyard Oasis with built in BBQ, Bar, Fire Pit, Waterfall and Lush Tropical Landscaping with turf.
Central Heat & New Central AC
Large Master Br with built-ins, walk in closet, French Slider to Private Backyard
En-suite with Soaking Tub, Separate Walk-in Shower, & Double Vanity
Hall Bath with Tub/Shower and Vanity
Attached 1 1/2 Car Garage/storage with Front Loader washer/dryer, Epoxy flooring and Skylight
Easy walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market
Non Smoking Property
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available early June
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Private Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.mercerproperties.com
(RLNE3180682)