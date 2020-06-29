Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

4109 Middlesex Dr. Available 06/08/20 Classic Kensington Spanish! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,903 sqft 1930s Spanish Home in the heart of Kensington!

New Custom Paint Throughout

Newly Refinished Dark Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Beautifully Restored tiled Fireplace with gas log

Dining Room with new Chandelier, French doors that open to side Private Patio

Upgraded Open Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Island, High end Stainless Steel Appliances, Skylight & Granite Counter-tops

Large Family Room with French Slider that opens to Private Backyard

Backyard Oasis with built in BBQ, Bar, Fire Pit, Waterfall and Lush Tropical Landscaping with turf.

Central Heat & New Central AC

Large Master Br with built-ins, walk in closet, French Slider to Private Backyard

En-suite with Soaking Tub, Separate Walk-in Shower, & Double Vanity

Hall Bath with Tub/Shower and Vanity

Attached 1 1/2 Car Garage/storage with Front Loader washer/dryer, Epoxy flooring and Skylight

Easy walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market

Non Smoking Property

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Available early June

Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Private Viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.mercerproperties.com



(RLNE3180682)