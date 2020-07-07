All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

4106 Collwood Lane

4106 Collwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Collwood Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4106 Collwood Lane Available 12/14/19 Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Mid-Century Two Story Townhome - Large mid-century two story townhouse in the beautiful Collwood Manor complex. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2,000+ square feet of private use space! Private attached two car garage and large private courtyard patio. This is the largest model in the complex. Enormous kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, private patio courtyard adds another 200+ SF of living space. Giant laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. Decorative fireplace. Central A/C. Inside location, not facing Collwood. Complex has clubhouse, 3 community pools, spa and rec room.
One year lease. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Small pet considered with an additional deposit.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5363157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Collwood Lane have any available units?
4106 Collwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 Collwood Lane have?
Some of 4106 Collwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Collwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Collwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Collwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 Collwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4106 Collwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Collwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4106 Collwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4106 Collwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Collwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4106 Collwood Lane has a pool.
Does 4106 Collwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4106 Collwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Collwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Collwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

