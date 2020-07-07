Amenities

4106 Collwood Lane Available 12/14/19 Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Mid-Century Two Story Townhome - Large mid-century two story townhouse in the beautiful Collwood Manor complex. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2,000+ square feet of private use space! Private attached two car garage and large private courtyard patio. This is the largest model in the complex. Enormous kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, private patio courtyard adds another 200+ SF of living space. Giant laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. Decorative fireplace. Central A/C. Inside location, not facing Collwood. Complex has clubhouse, 3 community pools, spa and rec room.

One year lease. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Small pet considered with an additional deposit.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE5363157)