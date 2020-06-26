4105 Maryland St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Perfect renovated townhouse in amazing location - Property Id: 123574



Multi-level two bedroom, 2.5baths townhouse with 2 car garage parking. Built within the last few years, so has all the amenities. central air, stainless appliances, granite countertop, washer, dryer, large windows, great light.



1350 square feet.

Amazing location.



Lease duration:Minimum 4 months, upto a year.

Price: 2800 monthly

Responsible for electric, water, cable, internet and gas. (Average: $130 monthly)



Amazing location: Close to the freeway, walkable to grocery stores, restaurants, park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123574

Property Id 123574



(RLNE4897827)