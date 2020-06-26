All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

4105 Maryland St

4105 Maryland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Maryland Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Perfect renovated townhouse in amazing location - Property Id: 123574

Multi-level two bedroom, 2.5baths townhouse with 2 car garage parking. Built within the last few years, so has all the amenities. central air, stainless appliances, granite countertop, washer, dryer, large windows, great light.

1350 square feet.
Amazing location.

Lease duration:Minimum 4 months, upto a year.
Price: 2800 monthly
Responsible for electric, water, cable, internet and gas. (Average: $130 monthly)

Amazing location: Close to the freeway, walkable to grocery stores, restaurants, park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123574
Property Id 123574

(RLNE4897827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Maryland St have any available units?
4105 Maryland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Maryland St have?
Some of 4105 Maryland St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Maryland St currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Maryland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Maryland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Maryland St offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St offers parking.
Does 4105 Maryland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Maryland St have a pool?
No, 4105 Maryland St does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Maryland St have accessible units?
No, 4105 Maryland St does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Maryland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

