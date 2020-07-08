4092 Iowa St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home; corner lot, located in the heart of North Park, close to Vons.



This home has wood laminate flooring throughout, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and ample cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.



There is a family room, wall heating, ceiling fans, and lots of windows. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in main house and there is a detached room and 1 bathroom. The washer and dryer are in the home for tenants use. Fenced yard with a patio. Gardener service included.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE5772200)