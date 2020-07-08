All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4092 Iowa St.

4092 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4092 Iowa Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home; corner lot, located in the heart of North Park, close to Vons.

This home has wood laminate flooring throughout, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and ample cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.

There is a family room, wall heating, ceiling fans, and lots of windows. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in main house and there is a detached room and 1 bathroom. The washer and dryer are in the home for tenants use. Fenced yard with a patio. Gardener service included.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5772200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4092 Iowa St. have any available units?
4092 Iowa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4092 Iowa St. have?
Some of 4092 Iowa St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4092 Iowa St. currently offering any rent specials?
4092 Iowa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4092 Iowa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4092 Iowa St. is pet friendly.
Does 4092 Iowa St. offer parking?
No, 4092 Iowa St. does not offer parking.
Does 4092 Iowa St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4092 Iowa St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4092 Iowa St. have a pool?
No, 4092 Iowa St. does not have a pool.
Does 4092 Iowa St. have accessible units?
No, 4092 Iowa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4092 Iowa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4092 Iowa St. does not have units with dishwashers.

