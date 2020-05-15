4088 Union Square Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Description**

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath two story townhouse with 2 car tandem garage. Nice hardwood floors in the living room, family room and kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Spacious balcony with trellis cover and room for a gas BBQ. Large master bedroom on the first floor with a walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. 2nd level includes an office nook off the stairway. Both upstairs bedrooms have ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. Large 2nd bathroom between bedrooms. Crawl space next to stairway for storage. Garage has plenty of room for 2 cars parked tandem (front-to-back). Also, garage includes an extra space for storage/tools/etc in front of the cars. Up to 2 pets allowed - dogs under 25lbs or cats.



Please note that all items, furnishings, washer/dryer and BBQ shown in pictures are not included. Also, please note that the first floor of the townhouse is located on the 3rd level of the building. Thank you.



**Qualifications**

$5200 per month net income between adults. 625 minimum credit score. Positive rental history. 1 year lease. No evictions or bankruptcies. $2595 security deposit. Small dogs under 25 lbs and cats OK with $500 extra security deposit per pet.



