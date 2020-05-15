All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 23 2019 at 8:58 PM

4088 Union Square Lane

4088 Union Square Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4088 Union Square Lane, San Diego, CA 92105
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Viewing Instructions**
Schedule a viewing by visiting www.619Rentals.com or Call/Text Chris at (619) 797-1470. Apply on www.619Rentals.com after viewing.

**Description**
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath two story townhouse with 2 car tandem garage. Nice hardwood floors in the living room, family room and kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Spacious balcony with trellis cover and room for a gas BBQ. Large master bedroom on the first floor with a walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. 2nd level includes an office nook off the stairway. Both upstairs bedrooms have ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. Large 2nd bathroom between bedrooms. Crawl space next to stairway for storage. Garage has plenty of room for 2 cars parked tandem (front-to-back). Also, garage includes an extra space for storage/tools/etc in front of the cars. Up to 2 pets allowed - dogs under 25lbs or cats.

Please note that all items, furnishings, washer/dryer and BBQ shown in pictures are not included. Also, please note that the first floor of the townhouse is located on the 3rd level of the building. Thank you.

**Qualifications**
$5200 per month net income between adults. 625 minimum credit score. Positive rental history. 1 year lease. No evictions or bankruptcies. $2595 security deposit. Small dogs under 25 lbs and cats OK with $500 extra security deposit per pet.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4088 Union Square Lane have any available units?
4088 Union Square Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4088 Union Square Lane have?
Some of 4088 Union Square Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4088 Union Square Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4088 Union Square Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4088 Union Square Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4088 Union Square Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4088 Union Square Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4088 Union Square Lane offers parking.
Does 4088 Union Square Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4088 Union Square Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4088 Union Square Lane have a pool?
No, 4088 Union Square Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4088 Union Square Lane have accessible units?
No, 4088 Union Square Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4088 Union Square Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4088 Union Square Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
