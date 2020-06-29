Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4083 albatross
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:19 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4083 albatross
4083 Albatross Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4083 Albatross Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4083 albatross have any available units?
4083 albatross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4083 albatross have?
Some of 4083 albatross's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4083 albatross currently offering any rent specials?
4083 albatross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 albatross pet-friendly?
No, 4083 albatross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4083 albatross offer parking?
No, 4083 albatross does not offer parking.
Does 4083 albatross have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4083 albatross offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 albatross have a pool?
No, 4083 albatross does not have a pool.
Does 4083 albatross have accessible units?
No, 4083 albatross does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 albatross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4083 albatross has units with dishwashers.
