4077 3rd Ave Unit 404

Lovely 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Hillcrest Views & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Lovely 1B/1BA condo available for lease featuring 528 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded fourth story unit boasts:

-Prime location just off Washington St--walking distance to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife! Plus easy access to highway 163

-Beautiful views of Hillcrest from the private balcony & sundeck!

-1 reserved parking space in attached underground garage plus 3 guest parking spaces at the complex!

-Community features sundeck lounge w/ BBQ, secured access and parking & coin-op laundry just steps from the unit. Fourth floor with less units means less laundry room traffic!

-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances

-Wall A/C unit provided in living room as-is

-Spacious living room

-Bright bedroom w/ large closet

-Full upgraded bathroom



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1575

- WASHER/DRYER: coin-op community W/D on-site

- A/C: Yes, wall A/C unit provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered under 40lbs for additional $25-$50 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8UZl38FtWE

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved underground parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, private balcony!

- YEAR BUILT: 2001



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for HOA move in/move out fees and deposits. As-is items: wall A/C unit. Tenant acknowledges that phone jack in living room is the only operable one for Internet service.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4725041)