4076 Oregon Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage media room

REMODELED, Immediate occupancy, mint condition, upper unit with vaulted ceilings, skylites, light & bright, Air conditioner, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, on-suite washer & dryer, some view, only 7 units in the complex with fresh landscaping, and a 1 car garage. North Park named as one of 'America's best Hipster' neighborhoods, adjacent to cafe's & diners, coffee shops, several microbreweries, boutiques, the North Park Theater, close to the main & popular intersection of 30th & University.