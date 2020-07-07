4076 Oregon Street

Amenities
REMODELED, Immediate occupancy, mint condition, upper unit with vaulted ceilings, skylites, light & bright, Air conditioner, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, on-suite washer & dryer, some view, only 7 units in the complex with fresh landscaping, and a 1 car garage. North Park named as one of 'America's best Hipster' neighborhoods, adjacent to cafe's & diners, coffee shops, several microbreweries, boutiques, the North Park Theater, close to the main & popular intersection of 30th & University.