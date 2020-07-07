All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:20 AM

4076 Oregon Street

4076 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4076 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
REMODELED, Immediate occupancy, mint condition, upper unit with vaulted ceilings, skylites, light & bright, Air conditioner, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, on-suite washer & dryer, some view, only 7 units in the complex with fresh landscaping, and a 1 car garage. North Park named as one of 'America's best Hipster' neighborhoods, adjacent to cafe's & diners, coffee shops, several microbreweries, boutiques, the North Park Theater, close to the main & popular intersection of 30th & University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4076 Oregon Street have any available units?
4076 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4076 Oregon Street have?
Some of 4076 Oregon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4076 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4076 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4076 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
No, 4076 Oregon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4076 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4076 Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 4076 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4076 Oregon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4076 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 4076 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4076 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 4076 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4076 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4076 Oregon Street has units with dishwashers.

