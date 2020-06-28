All apartments in San Diego
4067 Darwin Ave
4067 Darwin Ave

4067 Darwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4067 Darwin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
4067 Darwin Ave Available 08/07/19 REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOME PERCHED ON A HILL IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO - This lovely 4 bedroom single family home is located in the South San Diego / Otay Mesa area of San Diego County. Recently remodeled with a brand new kitchen, complete with new appliances, updated cabinetry and new counter tops as well as remodeled bathrooms. Fantastic backyard with stamped concrete, easy to maintain and perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Stay cool this summer with air conditioning in the living room / kitchen area. Call us today for a showing appointment. Great location, just minutes from the 5 or 805 freeways and just a short commute from Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5069363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 Darwin Ave have any available units?
4067 Darwin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4067 Darwin Ave have?
Some of 4067 Darwin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 Darwin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4067 Darwin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 Darwin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4067 Darwin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4067 Darwin Ave offer parking?
No, 4067 Darwin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4067 Darwin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4067 Darwin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 Darwin Ave have a pool?
No, 4067 Darwin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4067 Darwin Ave have accessible units?
No, 4067 Darwin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 Darwin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4067 Darwin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
