Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4067 Darwin Ave Available 08/07/19 REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOME PERCHED ON A HILL IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO - This lovely 4 bedroom single family home is located in the South San Diego / Otay Mesa area of San Diego County. Recently remodeled with a brand new kitchen, complete with new appliances, updated cabinetry and new counter tops as well as remodeled bathrooms. Fantastic backyard with stamped concrete, easy to maintain and perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Stay cool this summer with air conditioning in the living room / kitchen area. Call us today for a showing appointment. Great location, just minutes from the 5 or 805 freeways and just a short commute from Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



