Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available now!



Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment



Beautifully remodeled with laminate flooring, tile in the kitchen and bathroom.



Granite counter tops, Gas stove/oven and refrigerator, New ceiling fans in both bedrooms



Close to Park and El Cajon Blvd.



Lease terms:

1 Year lease

Rent is $1750

Security deposit $1700



Sorry, no pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.