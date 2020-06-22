All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4064 Huerfano Ave #249

4064 Huerfano Avenue · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4064 Huerfano Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Coming VERY Soon - Wonderful Bay Ho Condo For Rent - Welcome Home! Tenant Planet is proud to present this 2 Bedroom Condo in Bay Ho. Great location with Ocean/Bay view and Sea World Fireworks!

Recently Fully renovated with new paint, laminate wood flooring, new espresso cabinets in kitchen, bathroom, and Bedroom vanity complete with golden granite countertop. Convenient location to freeways, pacific beach, downtown San Diego, shopping, and Costco!

Lease Terms:
- One year lease
- Property available to move-in 06/15/2020
- Rent $2,2000/mo
- Security deposit: $2,500
- Parking: One Designated Spot
- On-site Laundry

Come check out this great condo. Inquire further to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5839759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 have any available units?
4064 Huerfano Ave #249 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 have?
Some of 4064 Huerfano Ave #249's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 currently offering any rent specials?
4064 Huerfano Ave #249 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 pet-friendly?
No, 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 offer parking?
Yes, 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 does offer parking.
Does 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 have a pool?
Yes, 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 has a pool.
Does 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 have accessible units?
No, 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 does not have accessible units.
Does 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4064 Huerfano Ave #249 does not have units with dishwashers.
