4064 Huerfano Ave #249

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Coming VERY Soon - Wonderful Bay Ho Condo For Rent - Welcome Home! Tenant Planet is proud to present this 2 Bedroom Condo in Bay Ho. Great location with Ocean/Bay view and Sea World Fireworks!



Recently Fully renovated with new paint, laminate wood flooring, new espresso cabinets in kitchen, bathroom, and Bedroom vanity complete with golden granite countertop. Convenient location to freeways, pacific beach, downtown San Diego, shopping, and Costco!



Lease Terms:

- One year lease

- Property available to move-in 06/15/2020

- Rent $2,2000/mo

- Security deposit: $2,500

- Parking: One Designated Spot

- On-site Laundry



Come check out this great condo. Inquire further to schedule a showing!



