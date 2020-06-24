All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4062 Georgia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4062 Georgia St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

4062 Georgia St

4062 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4062 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come live in the Heart of Hillcrest! 

This thoughtfully upgraded condo has laminate flooring throughout, walk in closet and plenty of cabinets space. Condo includes air conditioner, new dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator and microwave, stove/oven, fireplace and 1 assigned off street parking spot.

Condo is located minutes away from the Farmers Market, Spouts, Trader Joes, Ralphs, cafe shops, various charming restaurants and the fabulous night life.

No pets please

Professionally Managed email to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4062 Georgia St have any available units?
4062 Georgia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4062 Georgia St have?
Some of 4062 Georgia St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4062 Georgia St currently offering any rent specials?
4062 Georgia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4062 Georgia St pet-friendly?
No, 4062 Georgia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4062 Georgia St offer parking?
Yes, 4062 Georgia St offers parking.
Does 4062 Georgia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4062 Georgia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4062 Georgia St have a pool?
No, 4062 Georgia St does not have a pool.
Does 4062 Georgia St have accessible units?
No, 4062 Georgia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4062 Georgia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4062 Georgia St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University