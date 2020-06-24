4062 Georgia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come live in the Heart of Hillcrest!



This thoughtfully upgraded condo has laminate flooring throughout, walk in closet and plenty of cabinets space. Condo includes air conditioner, new dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator and microwave, stove/oven, fireplace and 1 assigned off street parking spot.



Condo is located minutes away from the Farmers Market, Spouts, Trader Joes, Ralphs, cafe shops, various charming restaurants and the fabulous night life.



No pets please



Professionally Managed email to schedule a showing.