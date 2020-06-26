All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4055 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4055 36th Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4055 36th Street

4055 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4055 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
Available 09/01/19 Recently updated 2-Bed/2-Bath Condo! - Property Id: 144711

Recently updated 2-Bed/2-Bath Condo in North Park/City Heights! BRAND NEW KITCHEN, MASTER BATH, AND WINDOWS (quiet and energy efficient!). Second floor unit, 880 square feet, in a 7-unit complex with friendly neighbors. Perfect for a small family or roommates. Centrally located10 minutes to SDSU, Mission Valley, South Park, the San Diego Zoo; ~15 to Downtown; ~20 to beaches.

-Master bedroom with walk-in closet
-Private balcony
-Designated parking spot (one); one shared visitor parking spot as well
-New AC unit
- Shared coin laundry in building.
-Water, gas, trash/recycling included
-Tenant pays electric, cable/internet
-No pets

-1 year lease beginning September 1; Condo showings the weekend of August 10-11
-$45 application fee; background/credit checks and eviction report will be performed
-First month's rent and one month's security deposit required
-At least two previous landlord references required and income must be at least 2x rent
-No pets
-No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144711p
Property Id 144711

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 36th Street have any available units?
4055 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 36th Street have?
Some of 4055 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4055 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4055 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4055 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4055 36th Street offers parking.
Does 4055 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4055 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 36th Street have a pool?
No, 4055 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4055 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 4055 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4055 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University