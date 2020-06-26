4055 36th Street

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Recently updated 2-Bed/2-Bath Condo! - Property Id: 144711
Recently updated 2-Bed/2-Bath Condo in North Park/City Heights! BRAND NEW KITCHEN, MASTER BATH, AND WINDOWS (quiet and energy efficient!). Second floor unit, 880 square feet, in a 7-unit complex with friendly neighbors. Perfect for a small family or roommates. Centrally located10 minutes to SDSU, Mission Valley, South Park, the San Diego Zoo; ~15 to Downtown; ~20 to beaches.
-Master bedroom with walk-in closet
-Private balcony
-Designated parking spot (one); one shared visitor parking spot as well
-New AC unit
- Shared coin laundry in building.
-Water, gas, trash/recycling included
-Tenant pays electric, cable/internet
-No pets
-1 year lease beginning September 1; Condo showings the weekend of August 10-11
-$45 application fee; background/credit checks and eviction report will be performed
-First month's rent and one month's security deposit required
-At least two previous landlord references required and income must be at least 2x rent
-No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144711p
