4055 36th Street

Recently updated 2-Bed/2-Bath Condo!



Recently updated 2-Bed/2-Bath Condo in North Park/City Heights! BRAND NEW KITCHEN, MASTER BATH, AND WINDOWS (quiet and energy efficient!). Second floor unit, 880 square feet, in a 7-unit complex with friendly neighbors. Perfect for a small family or roommates. Centrally located10 minutes to SDSU, Mission Valley, South Park, the San Diego Zoo; ~15 to Downtown; ~20 to beaches.



-Master bedroom with walk-in closet

-Private balcony

-Designated parking spot (one); one shared visitor parking spot as well

-New AC unit

- Shared coin laundry in building.

-Water, gas, trash/recycling included

-Tenant pays electric, cable/internet

-1 year lease beginning September 1; Condo showings the weekend of August 10-11

-$45 application fee; background/credit checks and eviction report will be performed

-First month's rent and one month's security deposit required

-At least two previous landlord references required and income must be at least 2x rent

-No pets

-No smoking

