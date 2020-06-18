All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4053 1/2 Alabama St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4053 1/2 Alabama St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4053 1/2 Alabama St

4053 1/2 Alabama St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4053 1/2 Alabama St, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Historic North Park Apartment with Relaxing Garden - Property Id: 271145

There is nothing like it in the area. A private, quiet, and super clean getaway in the perfect location. Charming interior surrounded by fenced-in garden and with access to a communal patio. Only 1.5 miles the famous Balboa Park and 2 miles from historic Gaslamp Quarter in Downtown! Forbes Magazine voted North Park as one of the hippest communities to live in. Stroll down to University Ave for wonderful experiences, tastes, and sights. No matter what direction you head, you'll find yourself immersed in the pulse of San Diego. Enjoy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271145
Property Id 271145

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 1/2 Alabama St have any available units?
4053 1/2 Alabama St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4053 1/2 Alabama St have?
Some of 4053 1/2 Alabama St's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 1/2 Alabama St currently offering any rent specials?
4053 1/2 Alabama St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 1/2 Alabama St pet-friendly?
No, 4053 1/2 Alabama St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4053 1/2 Alabama St offer parking?
No, 4053 1/2 Alabama St does not offer parking.
Does 4053 1/2 Alabama St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 1/2 Alabama St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 1/2 Alabama St have a pool?
No, 4053 1/2 Alabama St does not have a pool.
Does 4053 1/2 Alabama St have accessible units?
No, 4053 1/2 Alabama St does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 1/2 Alabama St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4053 1/2 Alabama St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University