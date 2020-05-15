All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239

4050 Rosenda Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4050 Rosenda Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 Available 09/27/19 1-bedroom condo with loft, top floor unit in La Jolla Colony/UTC - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this wonderful 1-bedroom condo with upstairs loft. Loft can be an office or 2nd bedroom. Located in the peaceful community of La Paz in La Jolla Colony. This charming home features new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen appliances. All appliances included: fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. Bedroom has one large walk-in closet and 2 other storage closets. 1 assigned carport. Community Pool/Spa, running trail, and La Jolla Colony park. Close to UCSD, restaurants, beaches, parks and shops. Extremely quick freeway access. Limit of 2 persons may reside in this unit. No pets. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2553229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 have any available units?
4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 have?
Some of 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 pet-friendly?
No, 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 offers parking.
Does 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 have a pool?
Yes, 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 has a pool.
Does 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 have accessible units?
No, 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University