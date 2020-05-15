Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

4050 Rosenda Ct Unit 239 Available 09/27/19 1-bedroom condo with loft, top floor unit in La Jolla Colony/UTC - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this wonderful 1-bedroom condo with upstairs loft. Loft can be an office or 2nd bedroom. Located in the peaceful community of La Paz in La Jolla Colony. This charming home features new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen appliances. All appliances included: fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. Bedroom has one large walk-in closet and 2 other storage closets. 1 assigned carport. Community Pool/Spa, running trail, and La Jolla Colony park. Close to UCSD, restaurants, beaches, parks and shops. Extremely quick freeway access. Limit of 2 persons may reside in this unit. No pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2553229)