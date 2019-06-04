All apartments in San Diego
Location

4048 Raffee Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Bay Ho Home Coming Soon*** - Large 2 story 4bed/3bath Bay Ho Family Home On Cul De Sac With Ocean Views Ready by Mid-May. Home comes with a 2 Car Garage And R/V Parking space, Spacious Back Yard. Living Room With Vaulted Ceiling And Fireplace. Family Room With View Deck And Wet Bar. Dual Masters. Upstairs Master Bedroom With Jetted Tub & Walk in Closet In Master Bath. Entry Level Master Bedroom With Private Bathroom. Open Kitchen With Walk-in Pantry, Washer/Dryer, Extra Storage. Easy Access to the I-5. Close To UCSD, Downtown, Sea World, Pacific Beach.

(RLNE4858141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Raffee Dr. have any available units?
4048 Raffee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 Raffee Dr. have?
Some of 4048 Raffee Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Raffee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Raffee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Raffee Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4048 Raffee Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4048 Raffee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4048 Raffee Dr. offers parking.
Does 4048 Raffee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 Raffee Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Raffee Dr. have a pool?
No, 4048 Raffee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Raffee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4048 Raffee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Raffee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4048 Raffee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
