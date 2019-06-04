4048 Raffee Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Bay Ho Home Coming Soon*** - Large 2 story 4bed/3bath Bay Ho Family Home On Cul De Sac With Ocean Views Ready by Mid-May. Home comes with a 2 Car Garage And R/V Parking space, Spacious Back Yard. Living Room With Vaulted Ceiling And Fireplace. Family Room With View Deck And Wet Bar. Dual Masters. Upstairs Master Bedroom With Jetted Tub & Walk in Closet In Master Bath. Entry Level Master Bedroom With Private Bathroom. Open Kitchen With Walk-in Pantry, Washer/Dryer, Extra Storage. Easy Access to the I-5. Close To UCSD, Downtown, Sea World, Pacific Beach.



(RLNE4858141)