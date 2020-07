Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Pacific Beach- Large upper 1 Bedroom 1 Bath (approx. 650 sq ft) with balcony and off street parking only 2 Blocks from Mission Bay in the quiet neighborhood of Crown Point. This light and bright upper apartment has new carpet and fresh paint, granite counter and butcher block in the kitchen. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays for electric.