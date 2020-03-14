4040 Alabama St Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Lovely 2B/2BA Condo w/ W/D, 2 Parking Spaces & Fantastic Location! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 12!



Lovely 2B/2BA ground floor condo available for lease in North Park/University Heights featuring 726 SF of living space. Amazing location in North Park/University Heights! Close to local shops, cafes, Trader Joes, Sprouts, restaurants & nightlife! Just down the road from Alice Birney Elementary School. Free laundry in building as well! Unit features one space in shared garage with w/ additional reserved parking space. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, no carpet! Spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace & dining area w/ ceiling fan. Window A/C unit provided in living room as-is. Upgraded kitchen features all appliances w/ gas range & breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom features attached bathroom w/ stall shower & walk-in closet. Bright second bedroom features access to private patio and also has provided high capacity washer/dryer! Free laundry in building as well! Contemporary guest bathroom in hallway.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2075

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit and free laundry in building!

- A/C: Window A/C unit provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ei2X-njhuJo

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: University Heights / North Park

- FLOORING: Laminate & tile

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (1 shared garage space & 1 reserved carport space)

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, private patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: Initial lease term to expire in June 2020

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: window A/C unit and bathroom exhaust fan lights

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



