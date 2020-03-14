All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

4040 Alabama St Unit 3

4040 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2B/2BA Condo w/ W/D, 2 Parking Spaces & Fantastic Location! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 12!

Lovely 2B/2BA ground floor condo available for lease in North Park/University Heights featuring 726 SF of living space. Amazing location in North Park/University Heights! Close to local shops, cafes, Trader Joes, Sprouts, restaurants & nightlife! Just down the road from Alice Birney Elementary School. Free laundry in building as well! Unit features one space in shared garage with w/ additional reserved parking space. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, no carpet! Spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace & dining area w/ ceiling fan. Window A/C unit provided in living room as-is. Upgraded kitchen features all appliances w/ gas range & breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom features attached bathroom w/ stall shower & walk-in closet. Bright second bedroom features access to private patio and also has provided high capacity washer/dryer! Free laundry in building as well! Contemporary guest bathroom in hallway.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit and free laundry in building!
- A/C: Window A/C unit provided as-is
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ei2X-njhuJo
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: University Heights / North Park
- FLOORING: Laminate & tile
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (1 shared garage space & 1 reserved carport space)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: Initial lease term to expire in June 2020
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: window A/C unit and bathroom exhaust fan lights
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4266346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 have any available units?
4040 Alabama St Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 have?
Some of 4040 Alabama St Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Alabama St Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 Alabama St Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
