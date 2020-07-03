All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4032 AMPUDIA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4032 AMPUDIA STREET
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

4032 AMPUDIA STREET

4032 Ampudia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4032 Ampudia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Mission Hills South/Old Town -Great 2Br/2.5BA Townhome w/laundry hk-ups+parking! Nr shops, restaurants, etc. - Available Now: Spacious 2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse located in the heart of Mission Hills South/Old Town at Villas Chapultepec. Uniquely designed Spanish style complex with gated entry, underground parking (2 spaces), hill-evator access, & pool/spa. Bright+sunny unit w/fresh paint thru-out, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, central heat, tiled eat at bar space/counter, laundry hk-ups, large patio, balcony w/views of Point Loma and Sea World. Watch the Sea World fireworks from your living room, patio or balcony! 1 year lease & Liability Insurance required. 1 small pet under 20lbs ok upon approval & additional pet deposit. Great location! Minutes to shops, restaurants, parks+recreation, bus, trolley, Amtrak+commuter rail stop, Airport, Downtown, & 5/8 Freeways. $35 application fee per adult. Sorry no smokers & no co-signors.

(RLNE5210911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 AMPUDIA STREET have any available units?
4032 AMPUDIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 AMPUDIA STREET have?
Some of 4032 AMPUDIA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 AMPUDIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4032 AMPUDIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 AMPUDIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4032 AMPUDIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4032 AMPUDIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4032 AMPUDIA STREET offers parking.
Does 4032 AMPUDIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 AMPUDIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 AMPUDIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4032 AMPUDIA STREET has a pool.
Does 4032 AMPUDIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4032 AMPUDIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 AMPUDIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4032 AMPUDIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University