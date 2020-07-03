4032 AMPUDIA STREET

Amenities

Mission Hills South/Old Town -Great 2Br/2.5BA Townhome w/laundry hk-ups+parking! Nr shops, restaurants, etc. - Available Now: Spacious 2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse located in the heart of Mission Hills South/Old Town at Villas Chapultepec. Uniquely designed Spanish style complex with gated entry, underground parking (2 spaces), hill-evator access, & pool/spa. Bright+sunny unit w/fresh paint thru-out, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, central heat, tiled eat at bar space/counter, laundry hk-ups, large patio, balcony w/views of Point Loma and Sea World. Watch the Sea World fireworks from your living room, patio or balcony! 1 year lease & Liability Insurance required. 1 small pet under 20lbs ok upon approval & additional pet deposit. Great location! Minutes to shops, restaurants, parks+recreation, bus, trolley, Amtrak+commuter rail stop, Airport, Downtown, & 5/8 Freeways. $35 application fee per adult. Sorry no smokers & no co-signors.



