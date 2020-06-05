All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2

4021 Mississippi St · No Longer Available
Location

4021 Mississippi St, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
CALL ABOUT MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!!

Offering a spacious beautiful 2BR 1BA upstairs apartment that is located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&163 freeways. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, refinished countertops and plenty of cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom closets, built-in bookshelves and so much more! On-site laundry & parking are included. Cats are welcome. Utilities are not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1750.00
•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
•Security Deposit: $1,000.00
•Available: Now

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 have any available units?
4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 have?
Some of 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 currently offering any rent specials?
4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 is pet friendly.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 offer parking?
Yes, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 offers parking.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 have a pool?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 does not have a pool.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 have accessible units?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2 does not have units with dishwashers.
