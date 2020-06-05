4021 MISSISSIPPI - #5-UP2

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

CALL ABOUT MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!!



Offering a spacious beautiful 2BR 1BA upstairs apartment that is located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&163 freeways. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, refinished countertops and plenty of cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom closets, built-in bookshelves and so much more! On-site laundry & parking are included. Cats are welcome. Utilities are not included in RENT.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months



•Rent: $1750.00

•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult

•Security Deposit: $1,000.00

•Available: Now



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510