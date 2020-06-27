All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:47 AM

4017 First Avenue 200

4017 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4017 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Contemporary Loft, Walkable to All - Property Id: 136383

Inside this stunning, light-flooded 2nd floor unit, you'll find plenty of one-of-a-kind details:

- gourmet kitchen with extra deep quartz countertops, custom cabinetry to maximize storage, all stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher
- spacious bathroom outfitted with terrazzo shower, subway tiled walls, and custom cabinetry (and ample storage space)
- 15 foot ceilings
- polished concrete floors (and wood in loft)
- gorgeously textured board form concrete wall
- walls with special sound proofing materials to ensure noise doesn't carry from unit to unit
- massive windows covered with custom window treatments (a mix of solar shades and blackout)
- optional tandem parking on-site for additional fee
- on-site laundry

Email: greystonesd [at] gmail.com
Website: Greystonesd.com
Phone: 917 570 6312
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136383p
Property Id 136383

(RLNE5014898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

