4017 First Avenue 200

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Contemporary Loft, Walkable to All - Property Id: 136383



Inside this stunning, light-flooded 2nd floor unit, you'll find plenty of one-of-a-kind details:



- gourmet kitchen with extra deep quartz countertops, custom cabinetry to maximize storage, all stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher

- spacious bathroom outfitted with terrazzo shower, subway tiled walls, and custom cabinetry (and ample storage space)

- 15 foot ceilings

- polished concrete floors (and wood in loft)

- gorgeously textured board form concrete wall

- walls with special sound proofing materials to ensure noise doesn't carry from unit to unit

- massive windows covered with custom window treatments (a mix of solar shades and blackout)

- optional tandem parking on-site for additional fee

- on-site laundry



Email: greystonesd [at] gmail.com

Website: Greystonesd.com

Phone: 917 570 6312

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136383p

Property Id 136383



(RLNE5014898)