All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4016 Mahaila Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4016 Mahaila Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 6:05 PM

4016 Mahaila Avenue

4016 Mahaila Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4016 Mahaila Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful upgrades throughout this town home in the UTC area. New kitchen, fireplace, upgraded bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, 2 CAR GARAGE, and new flooring are just a few great things about this unit. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways make this unit ideal to live. Trash and Water are included! Call now before this one is gone! 619-371-5688

Application fee $15.00 per applicant
Credit check fee $15.00 per applicant
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Mahaila Avenue have any available units?
4016 Mahaila Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Mahaila Avenue have?
Some of 4016 Mahaila Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Mahaila Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Mahaila Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Mahaila Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Mahaila Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Mahaila Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Mahaila Avenue offers parking.
Does 4016 Mahaila Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Mahaila Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Mahaila Avenue have a pool?
No, 4016 Mahaila Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Mahaila Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4016 Mahaila Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Mahaila Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 Mahaila Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University