4016 Mahaila Avenue

Amenities
Wonderful upgrades throughout this town home in the UTC area. New kitchen, fireplace, upgraded bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, 2 CAR GARAGE, and new flooring are just a few great things about this unit. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways make this unit ideal to live. Trash and Water are included! Call now before this one is gone! 619-371-5688
Application fee $15.00 per applicant
Credit check fee $15.00 per applicant
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.