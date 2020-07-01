All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4013 Texas Street, #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4013 Texas Street, #2
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

4013 Texas Street, #2

4013 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4013 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
NORTH PARK BEAUTY 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH CONDO.......... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Wonderful ground floor condo in a small complex. Off street parking. Coin operated laundry service on site. Large walk in Cedar closet in bedroom, Private outdoor patio. Comes with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. Spacious living room with fireplace.Lament wood flooring through out, kitchen and bathroom flooring are ceramic tile. Fresh New Paint makes the unit light and bright!!! Conveniently located near Public transportation, Schools, shopping, and much, much more!!! Morley Field, tennis, swimming, running and walking tracks just blocks away. Water and trash are included.

*****LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED.

(RLNE3578006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Texas Street, #2 have any available units?
4013 Texas Street, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Texas Street, #2 have?
Some of 4013 Texas Street, #2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Texas Street, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Texas Street, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Texas Street, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Texas Street, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4013 Texas Street, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Texas Street, #2 offers parking.
Does 4013 Texas Street, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Texas Street, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Texas Street, #2 have a pool?
No, 4013 Texas Street, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Texas Street, #2 have accessible units?
No, 4013 Texas Street, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Texas Street, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Texas Street, #2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University